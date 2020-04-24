Coronavirus India: The total number of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 23,452 and the death toll has reached 743. In the last 24 hours, about 1752 new cases and 37 deaths have been reported in India.

The Health ministry has reported a spike of 1752 cases and 37 deaths in last 24 hours in India. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 23,452, including 17915 active cases, 4813 cured/discharged/migrated and 724 deaths. Of the 23,452 cases and 724 deaths, about 6430 cases and 283 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra, which happens to the worst affected state of coronavirus in India.

In its latest health bulletin, the health department of Maharashtra reported that the number of cases in the state have jumped to 6817 and death toll to 310 after the detection of 394 new cases and 18 deaths today. About 957 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital till date.

With 2624 confirmed cases and 112, Gujarat has topped Delhi in becoming the second worst affected state in the country. Even in Gujarat, 191 new cases and 15 deaths have been reported in last 24 hours. Gujarat health department in his latest bulletin have shared that the number of cases has now reached 2815 and death toll has reached 127.

In the National Capital, there are 2376 confirmed cases, of which 808 have been discharged and 50 died. In his latest health bulletin, the state has confirmed the detection of 138 new cases and 3 deaths today, which takes the total number of cases to 2512 and death toll to 53. Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu rank after the three states in terms of severity. To curb the spread of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore from April 26 to 29 between 6 am to 9 pm.

The celebrations of Ramzan will also begin in the country from tomorrow amid a nationwide lockdown till May 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on Twitter today and said may we achieve victory over coronavirus in the holy month of Ramzan.

Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2020

