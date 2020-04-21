Coronavirus India: About 25 families residing in Rashtrapati Bhavan complex have been asked to self-isolate after one employee's relative tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 18,000 mark and the toll has reached 590.

About 25 families residing in Rashtrapati Bhavan premise have been asked to self isolate themselves after a sanitisation worker’s relative tested positive for novel coronavirus- COVID-19. There are about 125 houses in the complex that have been asked adhere to the norms of social distancing, other 25 houses, which in the same lane, are under strict isolation.

The woman who has tested positive for coronavirus does not work at Rashtrapati Bhavan, but lives in the complex. Reports say that the employee’s daughter-in-law tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Her daughter-in-law had recently attended her mother’s funeral in her village, who had died of coronavirus.

The Health Ministry has reported a surge of 1336 new cases and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India to 18,601, including 14759 active cases, 3252 cured/discharged and migrated and 590 deaths.

In Maharastra, which continues to be the worst affected state of coronavirus in India, the number of cases has increased to 4,666 and the toll has reached 232. The cases in Delhi have crossed 2000 mark and the toll has reached 47. Gujarat has become the third worst affected state in the country with 1939 confirmed cases and 71 deaths. Other states that have reported a peak in coronavirus cases include Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. The non-hotspot areas in the country have been given some relaxation in a few key sectors from the lockdown to ease the economy. On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown to May 3.

