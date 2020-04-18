Coronavirus India: The total number of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 14,000 mark with 480 deaths. In Maharashtra, which is the worst affected coronavirus state in India, the number of cases has reached 3323.

The total number of novel coronavirus- COVID-19 confirmed cases in India has crossed 14,000 mark in India on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Of the 14,378 confirmed cases, there are 11,906 active cases, 1992 cured/discharged/migrated and 480 deaths. In the last 24 hours, about 991 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths have been reported in the country.

The top 3 worst affected states of COVID-19 in India are Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Till now, Maharashtra has reported 3323 confirmed cases and 201 deaths. Delhi has reported 1707 confirmed cases and 42 deaths while Tamil Nadu has reported 1323 cases with 15 deaths.

Worldwide, the total number of cases has crossed 2 million and the toll reached 1,53,822. United States is the worst affected country of COVID-19 in the world with 7,06,800 confirmed cases and 32,230 deaths followed by Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

991 new #COVID19 cases and 43 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare https://t.co/2Qqt5u38SE — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

Wuhan, China, which is considered as the epicenter of coronavirus, recently added 1,290 deaths and 325 cases to the total count, amping up the figures to 3,869 deaths and 50,333 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Reacting to the same, WHO’s COVID-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove said in a press conference that she anticipates many countries to follow the same suit when they go back and review records.

To counter the spread of the deadly virus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown to May 3. After a phase of strict implementation of the lockdown till April 20, the areas that show a considerable reduction in the number of coronavirus cases and do not emerge as hotspots will be allowed some ease in restrictions to restart the economy.

