Coronavirus India: The state government of Andhra Pradesh is serving dry fruits, eggs and fruits at quarantine centres to boost immunity. CM Jagan Reddy has also asked all relief centres to follow the 'Gorumudda' menu.

Quarantine centres at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh are served the optimal diet prescribed by most experts to boost the immune system of the occupants. Fruits like oranges, bananas and dry fruits like cashews nuts, almonds, dates and pistachios along with boiled eggs are being served to ensure that the diet helps those in quarantine in staying healthy during these testing times.

All relief centres across the states have also been asked to follow the ‘Gorumudda’ menu by the CM. Migrant workers, homeless people and the underprivileged, who are the worst-affected economically due to this lockdown, are being served eggs, dal, chickpeas apart from other constants like rice and various vegetables to make the occupants healthier each day.

Not a single case of coronavirus was detected in Andhra Pradesh last night (08-04-2020) bringing some relief to the state of Andhra Pradesh. A total of 257 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh but all reports came out negative. Out of 13 districts , 11 districts have been reported with coronavirus cases so far. There are no coronavirus positive cases in Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram districts.

Raghuram Krishnamraju , YSRCP MP told NewsX that “Responding to the call given by Hon PM, I transferred Rs 10 lakhs from my personal account on 30th March. Let everyone give a minimum of Rs 100 and whatever amount we can give for PM cares, as it will be of great help. It is not the amount but out commitment to our country is important. Let all of us be a part of it.”

Raghuram Krishnam Raju said that he is ready to serve food to 10 thousand people every day from his pocket during the trying time of COVID-19 crisis. He expressed that it is time to respect the nature . He is serving food and other COVID=19 kits to Narsapuram muncipal staff, who come under his Lok Sabha constituency.

