Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the centre is ready to relax lockdown restrictions. He listed down a list of activities that are now allowed from May 4.

As the nationwide lockdown gets extended to May 17, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that although lockdown was important to contain the spread of novel coronavirus-COVID-19, the capital is now ready to relax the restrictions. It is time to re-open Delhi and we would have to learn to live with coronavirus. He said that it is not right to mark entire city under red zone and would like to suggest the Centre to declare only the containment zones under red zone.

Listing down the activities that are permitted from May 4, Delhi Government said the government offices that are engaged in essential services are allowed to function will full strength. Private offices are now permitted to open but only with 33% strength. Delivery of essential goods through e-commerce will be allowed.

Although market and market complexes will remain closed, the shops of essential items are allowed to open. All agricultural activities, good and carriers are allowed. People, who are self employed including plumbers, carpenters, electricians and maids, are allowed. Public gatherings like weddings and funerals are also allowed but with only 50 and 20 individuals respectively.

The lockdown has been extended in Delhi for two weeks, but there will be certain relaxations https://t.co/hKudzSRKyQ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 3, 2020

Lockdown was necessary to contain COVID-19; Delhi is fully ready to relax lockdown restrictions: Kejriwal — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2020

Malls, cinemas, salons and market complexes will remain non-operational in Delhi even after May 4. Modes of transport like buses, metro or flights will not operate. Moreover, strict action will be taken against anyone spitting in public.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has crossed 4000 mark, including 1256 cured/discharged/migrated and 64 deaths. 96 areas in the capital have been demarcated as containment zones. Out of which, Bengali Market and its adjacent areas will see an ease in restrictions from tomorrow after the detection of not a single case in past 28 days.

Bengali Market and its adjacent areas which were declared as containment zones did not report any new case in the past 28 days. Hence, the containment process in the area to be scaled down from tomorrow, to ease the restrictions: Delhi Govt #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UBkoJtTMQ1 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

