Coronavirus India: A spike of 3722 new cases and 127 deaths has been witnessed in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 62,939, including 2109 deaths.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 60,000 mark on Sunday and the death toll has crossed 2000. A spike of 3277 new cases and 127 deaths was witnessed on Saturday, after which the total number of cases in India is now at 62,939. This includes 41472 active cases, 19358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2109 deaths. In Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst affected state, has now crossed 20,000 mark, with 20,228 cases, 3800 cured/discharged/migrated and 779 deaths.

After Maharashtra, the second worst affected state of coronavirus happens to be Gujarat. In Gujarat, the number of cases is now at 7796, including 2091 cured/discharged/migrated and 472 deaths. Delhi is the third worst affected state of coronavirus in India followed by Tamil Nadu with 6542 and 6535 cases.

Speaking about the mortality figures, the states that have reported the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus are Maharashtra (779), Gujarat (472), Madhya Pradesh (215), West Bengal (171) and Rajasthan (106).

To curb the spread of coronavirus in India, the Government of India has extended the lockdown to May 17. The country has been divided into three zones- red, orange and green on the basis of the severity of the virus in that particular area. Several relaxations have been also been given to certain industries and businesses to give a push to the economy.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has crossed 4.02 millon mark with 1.38 million recoveries and 279K deaths.

