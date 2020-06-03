Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi government has issued new guidelines for COVID-19 testing.The virus has infected over 2 lakh people in the country so far. According to the order issued by Office of Director General of Health Services (DGHS) on June 2, the strategy for COVID-19 testing includes — all symptomatic (ILI symptoms) individuals with history of international travel in the last 14 days; all symptomatic (ILI symptoms) contacts of laboratory confirmed cases; all symptomatic (ILI symptoms) healthcare workers/frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation of COVID 19; all patients of Severe Acute Respiratory infection (SARI).

The order also included — direct and high-risk contacts (diabetic, hypertension, cancer patient and senior citizen) of a confirmed case to be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact with a confirmed case; all symptomatic ILI within hotspots/containment zones; all hospitalized patients who develop ILI symptoms; all symptomatic ILI among returnees and migrants within 7 days of illness.

“No emergency procedure (including deliveries) should be delayed for lack of test. However, samples can be sent for testing if indicated as above (1-8) simulatenously,” it said. According to the order, ILI case is defined as “one with acute respiratory infection with fever >38C and cough”. Similarly, SARI case is defined as “one with acute respiratory infection with fever >38C and cough and require hospitalization”.

All testing in the above categories is recommended by real time RT-PCR test only, the order said. According to latest information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has 12,333 active cases of coronavirus, 9,243 cured/migrated/discharged and 556 deaths.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App