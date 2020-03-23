Coronavirus India: Delhi Police has registered a case under IPC section 509 for spatting on a Manipuri woman and calling her corona. The incident took place on March 22, 2020 at Vijay Nagar area of North Delhi.

Coronavirus India: A case of racism has come to light in the backdrop of growing fear and panic around the spread of novel coronavirus-COVID-19. On March 23, 2020, Delhi Police has registered a case under IPC Section 509 against a man for spatting on a Manipuri girl last night at Vijay Nagar area of North Delhi. The man, who was on a scooty, also called her corona, associating her physical features to do something with the origin of coronavirus.

Enraged by the incident, several users on Twitter have criticised the incident and slamming the racist mindset of the attacker. Sharing a photo of the Manipuri girl after the incident, the Twitter user said that the man was convinced from her looks that she had something to do with the origin of coronavirus. This shows the ill mindset of the society. Some are infected men on scooty and some who observe the incident silently.

While North East migrants have time and again raised their voice against the racist attitude, the situation has worsened now. A student from Assam recently told a news portal that some people tell her that the virus has come from China to India through Northeast. She added that the situation is appalling but they cannot do anything about it.

Delhi Police has registered a case under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code against a man who allegedly spat on a woman belonging to Manipur and called her "Corona" in Vijay Nagar area of north Delhi last night. pic.twitter.com/lBk88QGr8U — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

A Manipuri girl in Delhi was spat on by a man on a scooty. Her looks convinced him that she had something to do with the origin of #Coronavirus.

He is right. No labs to confirm, but we are all ill. Some are infected men on that scooty. Others are those who stand & watch silently pic.twitter.com/ag77U4W9BS — abhineet mishra (@AbhineetMishraa) March 22, 2020

A Manipuri girl at Vijay Nagar, Delhi was spat on by an middle aged man and shouted at “Corona” before fleeing on his white scooty.#Racism #COVIDー19 #COVID19outbreak#coronaupdatesindia#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/Kr1d7mHWZw — Nighah Ban (@BanNighah) March 23, 2020

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India has reached 415, according to ICMR’s latest update on March 23, 2020. To counter the spread of virus, the Government of India has announced a lockdown in 75 districts with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Some of the states that are on a complete lockdown till March 31 include Uttar Pradesh, Maharastra, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha and Punjab.

