The Health Ministry on Sunday, April 19, said there are 15,712 coronavirus cases in the country and the death toll has risen to 507. Meanwhile, Goa's last active case has tested negative. Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant has called it a moment of relief and satisfaction.

The Union Health Ministry has said on Sunday that 1,334 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India over the last 24 hours along with 27 deaths. The new announcements have taken the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 15,712 and the toll to 507. The Centre has already announced that areas barring containment zones will be given some relaxations from Monday, April 20. But in containment zones, the government may impose tighter curbs to limit the spread of the virus. In his address to the nation on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the areas which show considerable reduction in the number of cases would be given some relaxations.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that Delhi will continue to be in lockdown mode without relaxations. He said this was because the 186 cases reported yesterday were asymptomatic and, therefore, the situation continued to be worrisome in the capital. Kejriwal said the decision will be reviewed again after a week on April 27. Reacting to the Delhi CM, the health ministry said the percentage of asymptomatic individuals testing positive for coronavirus was not that large but it was important to be aware of this challenge.

Furthermore, the health ministry issued an advisory against spraying disinfectant on people for coronavirus. In the advisory, it is mentioned that spraying a disinfectant on individuals or groups is not recommended under any circumstances as it is physically and psychologically harmful. Earlier, a few videos went viral in which the police force was seen spraying disinfectant on migrant workers to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to chief secretaries of states and union territories regarding the operations of e-commerce companies after April 20. He said e-commerce companies will continue to supply essential goods. Restrictions are still imposed on the supplying of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies.

On the brighter side, the health ministry said no new cases have been reported in Puducherry’s Mahe and Karnataka’s Kodagu in the last 28 days. About 54 other districts in 23 states and union territories have not reported any cases in last 14 days. With this, about 2,231 coronavirus patients have been cured so far.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant confirmed that there are no coronavirus cases in the state now. He tweeted that the last active case of COVID-19 in Goa has tested negative. Sawant said it is a moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa. He applauded the team of doctors and entire support staff for their relentless effort and added that no new positive case of COVID-19 has come to light after April 3.

