Coronavirus India: After a nurse tested positive for coronavirus on late Saturday evening, Hindu Rao Hospital in North Delhi has been sealed until it is completely sanitised and all the people who came in contact with her are traced.

North Delhi Municipal Commissioner Dr Varsha Joshi told PTI that a nurse at Hindu Rao Hospital was tested positive for coronavirus on late Saturday evening. As a part of her duty, she had been to various locations in the campus over the past two weeks so they have decided to close down the hospital until it is completely santised and everybody who came in contact with the nurse is traced.

She added that there seems to be a definite negligence at some part and they will do a through inquiry on it. Dr Varsha Joshi also assured that appropriate arrangements would be made for the patients admitted in the gynaecology ward.

Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital has been sealed temporarily after a nurse of the hospital tested positive for #Coronavirus. The hospital will remain sealed until the completion of the sanitization and contact tracing process. — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

In the last 24 hours, 111 new cases and 1 death have been reported in Delhi. The total number of cases has reached 2625 and the death toll has risen to 54. About 95 areas in the National Capital have been identified as containment zones. Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged recovered patients to donate plasma in the state’s fight against coronavirus.

Initial trials of plasma therapy give hope… https://t.co/8ZQmeCWiPu — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 24, 2020

