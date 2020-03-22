Coronavirus India: Baby doll singer Kanika Kapoor has been slammed by Sanjay Gandhi PGMS director R.K Dhiman for showing starry tantrums and not behaving like a patient during her time in quarantine. He has also revealed that Kanika is being best of services, including a gluten-free diet.

Kanika Kapoor, who recently became the first Indian celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, is having a tough time in quarantine at Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, Lucknow. After Kanika recently expressed in an interview with a news portal that she is being treated like a criminal at the hospital and feels miserable living in an appalling condition, the hospital authorities have come out in their defence, slamming her starry behaviour.

Sanjay Gandhi PGMS director R.K Dhiman has said in a statement that the Baby Doll singer is given best of their services. She should co-operate with them as a patient and refrain from throwing starry tantrums. She is provided with an isolated room with toilet, patient-bed and television. Her room is air-conditioned and has a separate Air Handling unit for COVID-19 patients. The Hospital Kitchen is also providing her a gluten free diet. While they are ensuring utmost care, she should start behaving as a patient and not a star.

Speaking about her experience at the hospital, Kanika had earlier said that she has been at the hospital since 11 am. However, she is only given a small bottle of water to drink along with two small bananas and an orange, which had flies on it. She feels hungry, thirsty and hasn’t been given medicine. The food that she brought along with her was taken away and cannot eat everything because she is allergic to some food items. She further alleged that nobody has attended to her and she feels miserable.

Also Read: Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit calls Kanika Kapoor’s act of partying and hiding her travel history shameful

Dr RK Dhiman: Facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet,patient-bed&a television.Ventilation of her room is air conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit for #COVID19 unit. Utmost care is being taken but she must first start behaving as a patient¬ a star. https://t.co/8qqPq1y0oT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2020

Kanika Kapoor announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19 via an Instagram post. Post her return to India from UK, Kanika Kapoor stayed at a 5 star property in Lucknow and also participated in social gatherings. On account of which, she has been booked by Lucknow Police under IPC Section 188, 269 and 270 for negligence and failing to comply with instructions of quarantine.

Also Read: Kanika Kapoor COVID-19 controversy: After Bappi Lahiri and Rishi Kapoor, Sona Mohapatra chastises Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history

Also Read: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, son MP Dushyant Singh, UP Health Minister go into self-quarantine after being in Kanika Kapoor party

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App