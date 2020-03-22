Coronavirus India: For the first time in Indian Railways' history, passenger trains are being suspended till March 31. Currently, India is moving towards its third phase where the disease spreads in community and large area gets affected with it. Till now a total of 324 Covid-19 positive cases have been found.

Coronavirus India: To prevent the community spread of COVID-19, The center and the state government have decided to shut down non-essential passenger transport, including inter-state transport buses and Delhi metro on Sunday. After a high-level meeting between Chief Secretaries of all the states including Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary–decided to Lockdown in 75 districts.

Where the Indian Railway has taken a big decision by suspending passenger trains till March 31. In an official statement, the ministry stated, in the wake of COVID-19, all passenger train services, including Kolkata metro, Konkan Railways, suburban, premium train services will be suspended till March 31.

With this movement of 12,000 trains will be stopped. Only those trains which had already commenced their journey before 4 am on March 22 will be allowed to complete their journey. Earlier, in the view of COVID- 19, Indian railways had declared that without cutting cancellation charges, train passengers will get a full refund on canceled tickets.

Cabinet Secretary today reviewed COVID19 status with Chief Secretaries of states; Only essential services will be allowed in 75 Dists which have reported confirmed cases of #Coronavirus, extension on movement of non-essential passenger transport incl inter-state buses till Mar31 pic.twitter.com/qpuRdiwuz3 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Eased refund rules are there for those who had booked tickets between March 21 and Apirl 15. Howbeit, after Suburban services, and Kolkata metro to complete their journey till, by 11 pm on March 22, all railway services will be stopped till March 31.

Delhi metro services to be closed till March 31 due to coronavirus: DMRC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2020

Earlier this week, Railway tweeted that, they have had found some COVID -19 infected passengers which makes train travel risky. They even urged the passengers to avoid traveling in trains as anyone could be infected if their co-passenger has coronavirus, so kindly postpone all journeys and keep yourself safe by keeping indoors.

Govt. Advisory in wake of Covid -19 to avoid crowding and practice social distancing. IR relaxes Refund Rules for PRS counter generated tickets.

PASSENGERS ARE ADVISED TO AVAIL THE FACILITY AND AVOID COMING TO RAILWAY STATION DURING THE SPREAD OF VIRUS. pic.twitter.com/pHumJ89tuI — Indian Railways Seva (@RailwaySeva) March 21, 2020

Railway reports said, that among the infected people, 12 has traveled by train in this month. While, other eight people who had traveled on March 13, were found infected and they had taken Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti train. Meanwhile, according to Health Ministry data, the infected cases in India jumped to 324, so to curb the spread, India is observing Janata Curfew on March 22.

