Coronavirus update: India has recorded biggest one-day spike with 6,654 cases, 137 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now reached 125,101 with the toll at 3720. India has reported a total of 69,597 active cases with more than 51,700 people recovered after suffering from coronavirus and discharged from the hospital as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these 6,654 fresh cases, Maharashtra has alone recorded 3,000 new cases, which is the highest single-day spike in any state so far with 63 deaths in the last 24 hours. Joint secretary, health ministry Lav Agarwal said that the mortality rate of India has reduced to 3.02% from 3.13%, and currently, it is very important to save the country from deaths due to COVID-19. Maharashtra has recorded a total of 44,582 cases with 1517 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 14753 cases and 98 deaths and Gujarat with 13268 cases and 802 deaths.

On Friday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that in the country of 1.35 billion people only 0.1 million people infected from COVID-19. He added that the recovery rate is above 40 and is doubling rate is 13.

The global coronavirus rate has reached over 5.2 million cases with the toll at 338,000 as per the reports. The US has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases 1,600,782 and 695,972 deaths. According to the recent reports, Brazil has recorded the second-highest number of cases with 330,890 cases, which gets followed by Russia with 326,448, the UK with 255,544, Spain has total 234,829, Italy has reported total 228,658 cases of coronavirus.

