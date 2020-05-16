Coronavirus India Latest Updates, Lockdown 4.0 new guidelines, and rules, Lockdown Extension News today, Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced lockdown 4.0 and said that this lockdown will be completely different from all lockdown so far. PM also requested all the chief ministers to submit their strategies including their expectations and demands with the Centre by May 15. Though some states have requested an extension of lockdown, many have also asked about relaxations and have also demanded autonomy in deciding the containment zones which was so far determined by the Centre.

The third phase of lockdown, which was imposed to fight coronavirus pandemic and to keep a check on the increasing number of cases, is due to end on May 17.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, requests resuming metro services for people providing essential services and having e-pass

Take a look at the wishlist of Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat

The Delhi government in the proposal has suggested resuming Delhi metro services, operation of buses and opening of markets. The government has also suggested construction activities in the capital. Maharashtra, which has recorded maximum cases of COVID-19, wants to continue with the lockdown till May 31. Maharashtra government also demanded a complete stop on inter-district and inter-state transport. Gujarat, which has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases, wants the resumption of economic activities in urban areas. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said if people are kept away from their jobs and work, the state’s economic condition will deteriorate. He added that economic activities are now important.

Haryana

Dushyant Chautala, Haryana deputy chief minister said he wants the lockdown should be extended with some relaxations. He further added that the states should be given liberty to decide the activities to be conducted. Chautala also said that though strict measures should be continued in red zones, states should have liberty in taking decisions in green and orange zones.

Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand

The Bihar government has suggested the Centre to extend the lockdown till March 31 by suspending all the services in view of the situation that the cases might increase due to the return of migrants to Bihar from other states. Not just this, there has been a sudden increase in the cases in Bihar due to Shramik Special trains as well. Out of 2.5 lakh returnees, 358 are tested COVID-19 positive. Further, the government of Jharkhand and Odisha also demanded an extension of lockdown.

West Bengal

West Bengal government also urged the Centre to continue with the lockdown but also demanded liberty in deciding on relaxations in their areas. Further, the government also demanded clarity on the services of air and rail. The state also wants the Centre to release the legitimate dues which are necessary to fight the pandemic.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s government clearly states that it is against opening air and train services till May 31 as the total cases in Tamil Nadu inches near 10,000.

Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said in his statement that though he supports the extension of lockdown, he also said that now it is also important to restart the commercial activities with complete precautions to bring the economy back on track. He also said that he is against the opening of inter-state borders at this time.

Kerala

Kerala government suggested that all the industrial, commercial activities should be allowed in rural and urban areas except in containment zones. The state government wants to open of domestic air services, passenger trains, and metro services. It also urged the Centre for opening the hospitality sector with strict rules and regulations.

Mizoram

Mizoram government has extended the lockdown till May 31 on Friday and the new guidelines will be soon released by the state. It has also established a task group to carry out some research work. The decision of lockdown was taken in a meeting attended by political parties, NGOs, churches, doctors, and various organizations who supported the extension.

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa said that according to him, the Centre will relax everything except the five-star hotels.

Srinagar

Srinagar government has come up with an idea of training all service providers like vendors, drivers, barbers, bakers to make them know about their personal safety in producing and distribution items. Reports reveal that the lockdown will be extended but with certain relaxations. The administration has planned to train 10,000 service providers to keep focus on health aspects during the pandemic.

Assam

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has also urged to extend the lockdown for two more weeks and review situations during this time.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App