As the number of coronavirus cases near 1.5 lakh mark, sources say that centre is planning to extend the lockdown till June 15.

As India enters the list of 10 most affected nations by Covid-19, Centre is planning to extend the lockdown for two more weeks to curb its spread. Sources say that the lockdown might get extended till June 15. This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi might not convene a meeting with the Chief Ministers of different states. He is likely to ask all the states to submit reports on the various measures that have been taken by them in Lockdown 4.0. The final call would be taken based on those reports.

It is also reported that the central government is closely monitoring the response to partially lifting restrictions of rail and air services. The impact of lockdown relaxations will determine the way moving forward. Considering India is recording spikes in Covid-19 cases every single day, it is most likely that the government will rule in favour of extending the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to address the nation on May 31 with this month’s edition of Mann Ki Baat. He has urged everyone to send in their recommendations and ideas by recording a message on the given number or writing on NaMO/MyGov app.

I look forward to your ideas and inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 31st. You can: Record a message by dialling 1800-11-7800. Write on NaMo App or MyGov. https://t.co/3KdKpSSCUW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2020

In the last 24 hours, a spike of 6,535 new cases and 146 deaths were reported. The total number of cases has now reached 1,45,380, including 80,722 active cases, 60,490 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 4167 death cases. The top 3 worst affected states of Covid 19 in India are Maharashtra (52,667 cases), Tamil Nadu (17,082 cases) and Gujarat (14,460 cases).

