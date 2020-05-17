The Centre is likely to extend lockdown 3.0 today with new guidelines and relaxations in place. The Chief Ministers of different states have requested the centre to give graded relaxations to boost economy.

Lockdown 4.0 will be in a new form with new rules, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday. As we enter the last day of lockdown 3.0, all eyes are on the new guidelines that shall govern the days ahead of us. There is also a curiosity around the time period of lockdown 4.0. This time around, the Centre is likely to put greater stress on states recommendation and take steps that not only ensure enough restraint to prevent the spread of coronavirus but also boost economic activity.

It is also likely that thirty zones located in 12 cities, such as Maharastra, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat that account for the almost 80% of coronavirus cases witness the maximum restrictions. However, Lockdown 4.0 is likely to be characterised by the resumption of economic activities including market complexes and malls as well as public transport.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has recommended that private offices should be allowed to resume activity with 50% capacity, market complexes should be allowed to open on odd and even buses, public transport should be allowed to operate, including metro services for government employees and those with e-passes. While most states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Chattisgarh have underlined the need to start economic activities and public transport including rail and air services, some are also against it.

Amid reports that lockdown 4.0 may be extended till May 31, Maharashtra and Punjab have already announced that the respective states will be observing a lockdown till May 31.

From 18th May, curfew will be lifted in Punjab; however, lockdown will be implemented till May 31st. Punjab will follow the strategy of containment and non-containment zones wherein only the affected areas will be sealed. Details will be shared by DCs. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EHU5UMgG5U — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 16, 2020

There should not be any relaxation in containment zones but economic activities should be resumed in other parts. This may lead to increase in #COVID19 cases, we have all arrangements in place to deal with it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in his letter to PM Modi over the lockdown pic.twitter.com/mgVt6Fn7cR — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

