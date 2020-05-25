Coronavirus India: Another minister in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19 as per the recent reports. Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan is reportedly tested positive and his condition has been described asymptomatic and is currently undergoing treatment in his hometown Nanded. Earlier to this, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was also tested COVID-19 positive. After getting the treatment for coronavirus for two weeks in the hospital, he returned home.

On Sunday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the fight against coronavirus is getting tough each passing day as the state continues to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases. He also added that the government has done all the necessary preparations to deal with emergency situations in the state. Uddhav Thackeray said that field hospitals, ICU beds are being arranged so together they have 7,000 beds and by the next month, they will have 14,000 beds. He added that more than ventilators, the patients need oxygen support so the government is increasing oxygen facility in field hospitals.

The state has recorded the highest spike 3,041 in the last 24 hours with the totally tally crossing 50,000 mark on Sunday. Out of 50,231 total coronavirus cases, there are a total of 33,988 active cases according to the data shared by the State Health Department.

Further, the state has recorded 1,635 deaths with 58 people who died on Sunday, and 1,196 were discharged from the hospital after getting recovered taking the total count of recovered patients to 14,600. Further, Mumbai’s Dharavi slum continues to remain the hotspot with 27 fresh cases on Sunday, by recording total of 1,541 cases with 59 deaths till now.

