Health Ministry on Friday confirmed 863 cases out of which 73 people have recovered and the death toll raised to 20. Have a look at India update, COVID-19 Coronavirus India case and death news today.

Coronavirus India lockdown day 3, Coronavirus India update, COVID-19 Coronavirus India case and death news today: The number of positive cases of COVID-19 is continuously increasing in the world. After the countrywide locked down India is also not able to get rid of the virus. Reports said the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India has now reached to 863 which includes 20 deaths and there is 73 patience who has now recovered, confirms health ministry.

The Mahashtran Health ministry has recently confirmed 5 more new cases and the reports from other big states are stressful. States like Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharastra, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, and Rajasthan are totally lockdown but the result is not that satisfactory.

For now, Maharashtra is the worst affected state as its cases have now crossed 150 and the police are also taking strict action on the movement of the doubtful ones and let the exempted ones go. There are many people who have been visited to Mumbai from countries like Italy, Denmark Germany and other highly infected areas.

Not just India, other countries who were not that infected from COVID-19 are now struggling with the frequent spread. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on Thursday has announced the financial package for the low wage workers and also announced a 50 lakh insurance to the health workers. Reports confirmed United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Health Minister and Prince Charles have also found positive. For more details on coronavirus outbreak, stay tuned to NewsX. Stay home! Stay safe!

