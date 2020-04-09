Coronavirus India: Odisha has become the first state in the country to extend the lockdown till April 30. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has also requested the central government to not start the train and air services till April 30.

Coronavirus India: Odisha has become the first state in India to extend lockdown till April 30. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on April 9, Thursday, requested the central government to not start the train and air services till April 30. Moreover, he ordered all educational institutions in the state to remain shut till June 17. The decision to extend the lockdown till April 30 has come in the backdrop of a significant rise in the number of novel coronavirus- COVID-19 positive cases, not just in the state but across the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest data, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases has reached 5, 734, including 5095 active cases, 472 cured, 166 deaths and 1 migrated. In Odisha, 42 people have tested positive for coronavirus, out of which 2 cured/discharged and 1 died.

The highest number of coronavirus positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra, wherein the total number of cases has reached 1135. Out of 1135 confirmed cases, 117 have cured and 72 died. The second worst affected state is Tamil Nadu, which has reported 738 confirmed cases, 21 cured and 8 deaths. Delhi is the third worst affected state after Tamil Nadu with 669 confirmed cases, 21 cured and 9 deaths.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has requested the Centre not to start train and air services till April 30th; Educational institutions in the state to remain closed till June 17th. https://t.co/z5R4a8Cyap — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

Other states that have reported a significant rise in the number of cases include Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Considering the situation at present, many state governments have requested the centre to extend the 21-day lockdown. Some of the hotspot areas in Delhi and UP have also been sealed to prevent the movement of people.

Increase of 540 new COVID19 cases and 17 deaths in last 24 hours; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 5734 (including 5095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/ooymN0Bb7U — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

People stepping outdoors have to wear face masks compulsorily, action will be taken against those not following it: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia https://t.co/qGSWYaNUos — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

