As the days near May 17th, i.e the last day of lockdown 3.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of all states tomorrow at 3 pm. The official Twitter account of PMO on May 10 tweeted that PM Modi will hold his 5th video conference with state chief ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 pm. In the video-conference, PM Modi and the state chief ministers are likely to discuss whether to extend the lockdown beyond May 17. If so, should more relaxations be given to certain industries to boost the economy. Reports say that Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman will also be present at the meeting.

In the previous meeting, the chief ministers of several states had underlined the need to give relaxations for economic revival. PM Modi also emphasised that it is important to prioritise economy along with the fight against coronavirus. Moreover, talks were also held to bring back stranded overseas Indian citizens.

Along the same lines, the Indian government then divided the country into red, orange and green zones and expanded the range of relaxations given to industries and businesses around the country. In a bid to bring back the stranded overseas Indian citizens, the Vande Bharat Mission has also been launched and is moving forward in full pace. Special shramik trains have also been organised to help migrant labourers reach their native places.

PM @narendramodi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 10, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases in India is now at 62, 939. Of the 62,939 cases, there are 41472 active cases, 19358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2109 deaths. In the last 24 hours, there has been an increase of 3277 cases and 127 deaths.

