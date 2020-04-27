Coronavirus India: In a video interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Chief Ministers of different states were in favour of extending the lockdown but also demanded relaxations for economic revival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the chief ministers different states via video conferencing on COVID-19 situation and chalk out the post-lockdown plan. Chief Ministers of 9 states, primarily, Meghalaya, Puducherry, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Bihar and Gujarat expressed their views on lifting the lockdown after May 3.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma weighed in favour of extending the lockdown post May 3. He said the state would like to continue lockdown post May 3 with relaxation on activities in green zones and non-COVID-19 affected districts. Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said that they want to permit industrial work to begin after May 3. He also sought financial aid, PPEs and other medical equipment from centre.

The Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh Trivendra Singh Rawat and Jairam Thakur also expressed their eagerness to permit businesses and industries to open in a phased manner. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said that economic revival is the key to move forward and they should work towards bringing normalcy into people’s lives. On the meeting of CMs with PM Modi, Uttarakhand CM Office later said that a committee of ministers and experts has been formed for the economic revival of the state. CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has also suggested increasing the duration of MNREGA wage employment from 100 days to 150 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds video conference with the Chief Ministers of all States on COVID19 situation. pic.twitter.com/D9kiiXk4XK — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

At the video conference called by the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble Home Minister, @AmitShah ji. We have mooted to continue with the lockdown post May 3rd with relaxation on activities in Green Zones or Non-Covid affected districts in #Meghalaya.#CovidUpdates pic.twitter.com/rMrS6j3cPP — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 27, 2020

For the economic revival of the State, a committee of ministers& a committee of experts has been constituted. CM has suggested that duration of MNREGA wage employment be increased to 150 days from the present 100 days: Uttarakhand CM Office on the meeting of CMs with the PM — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Himachal Pradesh CM Trivendra Singh, on the other hand, said that decision to relax the lockdown should be taken after considering the issues of other states as well. Mizoram CM Zoranthanga expressed they would go with what the Centre’s decides after May 3.

Other chief ministers who also marked their presence in the meeting were Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Tamil Nadu CM E K Palaniswami and Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir GC Murmu and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Thakur also attended the meeting.

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa attends video conference meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on COVID19 situation. pic.twitter.com/hCmi5hYgCy — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami attends video conference meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on COVID19 situation. pic.twitter.com/J0hrRCKYi7 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal attends video conference meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on COVID19 situation. pic.twitter.com/1ZwTHyruzW — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

In the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that the lockdown has helped in curbing the spread of coronavirus in the country and save thousands of lives in the past few months. India has a large population as compared to other countries and it is important to prioritise economy along with the fight against coronavirus. Highlighting the importance of technology, PM Modi also said that more and more people should download Aarogya Setu app to strengthen India’s fight against coronavirus.

Addressing the issue of bringing back Indian citizens who are currently overseas, PM Modi said that it needs to be done without causing them any kind of inconvenience and putting their families’ health at risk. He also warned the state heads to consider factors like the changes in weather and illnesses that come in this weather while strategising ahead. On the way ahead, PM Modi said that the impact of coronavirus will be seen in the months to come in the form of masks and face covers, which will become a part of our life.

PM underlined Lockdown has yielded positive results as country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past 1 1/2 months. He added India’s population is comparable to that of the combined population of several countries: PMO https://t.co/gQtqp19s0z — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

PM Modi emphasized on the significance of ensuring that more people download the AarogyaSetu app to bolster the efforts of the country in the battle against COVID-19: PMO on PM's meeting with CMs https://t.co/2npnupDKsU — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

On the issue of getting back Indians who are overseas, PM said that this has to be done keeping in mind the fact that they don’t get inconvenienced and their families are not under any risk: PMO on PM's meeting with CMs 1/2 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan skipped the meeting but submitted his suggestions in writing. Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose attended the meeting in place of him.

Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan (in file pic) is not attending video conference meeting of CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today on #COVID19 situation. Kerala has given its suggestions in writing. Kerala Chief Secretary is attending the meeting: Sources pic.twitter.com/nd0LgW8Bho — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Soon after the meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised to extend all possible help of people of Bengal struck in different parts of the country due to lockdown. She tweeted that nobody from Bengal should feel helpless till the time she is here.

Government of West Bengal will initiate every possible help to people of Bengal stuck in different parts of the country due to lockdown, in returning home, tweets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/laIGF1cP8M — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

The ongoing lockdown in the country, which is called Lockdown 2.0, will come to an end on May 3. Now, all eyes are on the Centre to know whether the lockdown will come to end on May 3 or will pave way for Lockdown 3.0. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has jumped up to 27,892. Out of the 27,892 cases, there are 20,835 active cases, 6184 cured/discharged/migrated and 872 deaths.

