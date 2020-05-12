Coronavirus India Latest Updates, Lockdown 4.0 new guidelines and rules, Lockdown Extension News, Emergency Economic Package of Rs 20 lakh crore, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday confirmed that there will be a lockdown 4.0 but in a new form and rules. He also announced a Rs 20 lakh crore special economic relief package under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Coronavirus India Latest Updates, Lockdown 4.0 new guidelines and rules, Lockdown Extension News, Emergency Economic Package of Rs 20 lakh crore, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, announced that the lockdown will be extended beyond May 17. He said that there will be a lockdown 4.0 but in a new form and with rules. Coronavirus is here to stay for a very long time so we will wear masks and maintain the norms of social distancing but we would not let it affect us. The revised guidelines on Lockdown 4.0, based on the suggestions given by the states, will be shared before May 18.

PM Modi also announced a special economic relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore. Called the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the special economic package will be a compiled package of the announcements made by the Indian government over COVID-19, RBI’s decision and today’s package, which makes up for 10% of India’s GDP. The five important pillars of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan would be economy, infrastructure, system, demography and demand.

Underlining the importance of becoming self reliant and achieving a self reliant economy, PM Modi said we must make ‘local’ the mantra of our life. The global brands were once local too. They became global after people started supporting them. It is thus important that every Indian becomes vocal about our local brands.

Based on the suggestions by states, information related to lockdown 4 will be given to you before 18th May. We will fight Corona and we will move forward: PM Narendra Modi #COVID19 https://t.co/PVUzknCKVV — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

#WATCH "I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI & today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP": PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/1TndvLK9Ro — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Time has taught us that we must make 'local' the mantra of our lives. Global brands that are there today were once local too but when people there started supporting them they became global. That is why from today, every Indian must become vocal for our local: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/PKaKqTDZcC — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

In a world that is fighting life & death, India's medicines today bring a new hope. With these steps, when India is being praised everywhere in the world, every Indian feels proud: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/24dVnwmCIk — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today 2 Lakh PPE kits and 2 Lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily: PM Narendra Modi #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/U5vnHWlmgP — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Today when the entire world is in crisis, we will have to further firm our resolve: PM Narendra Modi #COVID19 https://t.co/wjjJ83YYZA — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the recovery rate in India against coronavirus is getting better everyday. The recovery rate is currently at 31.7%. Moreover, India has the lowest coronavirus mortality rate in the world. While the global mortality rate is around 7-7.5%, the mortality rate in India is around 3.2% and even less in some states.

In the fight against #COVID19 our mortality rate is about the lowest in the world. Today the mortality rate is around 3.2%, in several states it is even less than this. Global fatality rate is around 7-7.5%: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan https://t.co/rpJP0vyMIa — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 70,000 mark today. With the total number of positive cases now at 70,756, there are 22454 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2293 deaths. In last 24 hours, about 3604 new cases and 87 deaths have been reported. States with the highest number of coronavirus cases include Maharashtra (23,401), Gujarat (8541), Tamil Nadu (8002) and Delhi (7233).

#COVID19: 87 deaths reported in the last 24 hours; total death toll 2293 https://t.co/sK3Eq4eR1P — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

