PM Narendra Modi directed media owners and editors of media houses about their roles in making people aware of novel coronavirus aka COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a video conference call with iTV Network Founder and Promoter, Kartikeya Sharma, and owners of other media houses to direct them about their roles in making people aware of novel coronavirus aka COVID-19, which has infected more than 433 people and claimed 8 lives so far in the country.

After a days’s nationwide lockdown (Janata curfew) on Sunday, which was called by the Prime Minister, most state governments including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana have imposed lockdown till March 31 to curb the spread of the virus. CrPc Section 144, which restricts gathering of 5 or more people, has been imposed in the capital. People violating the directions are being punished or fined Rs 1000 under IPC section 188.

A day ago, PM Modi, through a tweet, had asked people to take the situation and precautions seriously and requested people to stay indoors. The Prime Minister also asked the state governments to impose directions forcefully if needed.

Meanwhile, the deadly virus claimed the 8th casualty in the country, in Mumbai. The deceased was a Filipino, who died due to kidney failure and was also a coronavirus suspect, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Reports said 75 districts in 22 states and union territories are under clamp down.

Metro, railway, and inter-state bus services have been terminated until further orders by the state governments.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, in a statement today, announced the shutting of all OPD services as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

