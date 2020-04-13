Coronavirus India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on April 14, i.e tomorrow. On the last of the 21-day lockdown, PM Modi is likely to extend the lockdown by 2 weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on April 14 (Tomorrow) at 10 am. The official confirmation regarding PM’s address to the nation came amidst speculations that the address might take place tonight, i.e April 13, 2o20. PMO India on Twitter confirmed that PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation is slated to take place at 10 am on April 14th, 2020, which also happens to be the last day of 21-day lockdown imposed by PM.

Considering a dramatic rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India, Chief Ministers of several states, in a joint conference on April 11, requested PM Modi to extend the lockdown till April 30. After the conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed that PM Modi has agreed to extend the lockdown.

In his tweet, Arvind Kejriwal appreciated PM Modi’s decision to extend the lockdown. Emphasising the importance of extending the lockdown, Kejriwal said that India is at a better position than many other countries due to an early response. If the lockdown is lifted now, all gains would be lost.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 13, 2020

PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 11, 2020

Reports are rife that the government is planning to introduce fresh graded relaxations to several key economic sectors post the extension of lockdown to re-stabilise economy. Several states like Uttar Pradesh and Odisha have announced relaxation in some sectors with guidelines to ensure social distancing norms. It is also reported that the government may set up red, orange and green zones in the country to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

Jute sacking bag is an important material classified under Essential Commodities Act. Spoke to CMs of Odisha, Chhattisgarh & Assam & requested them to resume production of jute sacking bags for the forthcoming paddy procurement season: Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles pic.twitter.com/osRoubwmi5 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

Construction on government projects will resume from April 15 in Uttar Pradesh while maintaining norms of social distancing by workers: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/dKuFgptnP9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2020

During 2nd phase of lockdown from April 15-30April in the state, some activities exempted from restrictions. Agriculture&allied activities incl harvesting of crops, irrigation,transportation of seeds&agriculture products allowed: Pradeep Jena, Addl Chief Secretary & SRC, #Odisha — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

If the government introduces relaxations, one of the biggest challenges in front of it would be to ensure the effective implementation of social distancing, especially in public transport. Speaking about the statistics, the total number of coronavirus confirmed cases in the country has crossed 9000 mark, with 7987 active cases, 857 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with the total number of cases reaching 2000 mark followed by Delhi with 1154 cases and Tamil Nadu with 1043 cases.

