Coronavirus India: In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in India followed by a nationwide lockdown, RBI has announced a moratorium of 3 months on payment of all outstanding loans. He also assured all depositors of commercial banks, including private sector banks, that their funds are safe.

After the announcement of the Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in India, the RBI has allowed some relief for middle-class and salaried individuals who have taken term loans. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das allowed banks and NBFCs a moratorium of 3 months on payment of EMIs on outstanding loans.

While the RBI announcement is not binding on banks, it is upto individual banks and NBFCs to pass on the moratorium of 3 months to loan holders concerned. In the best case scenario, no EMIs will be deducted over the next three months. The EMIs will resume as usual after three months. Das announced that RBI has quarantined 150 members, including its staff and service providers as well as IT facilitators, as part of their Business Continuity Plan. He further assured that that the funds of all depositors of commercial banks, including private sector banks, are secure.

Responding to the steps taken by RBI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that RBI has taken taken giant steps to safeguard Indian economy from the impact of COVID-19. These steps will help improve liquidity, reduce cost of funds and help the middle class and businesses. BJP President JP Nadda said that the government is taking all the necessary steps to help citizens in the time of crisis. He also welcomed RBI’s decisions to slash down repo date, reverse repo rate and cash reverse ratio along with a moratorium of 3 months as progressive and timely measures.

Also Read: Coronavirus India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for urban and rural poor, guarantees Rs 50 lakh medical insurance cover for health care workers

Indian banking system is safe and sound. In recent past #COVID19 related volatility in stock market has impacted share prices of banks as well resulting in some panic withdrawal of deposits from a few private sector banks: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pic.twitter.com/sONvTV6ug4 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

It would be fallacious to link share prices to the safety of deposits. Depositors of commercial banks including private sector banks need not worry on the safety of their funds: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das https://t.co/8skHZ9lXU2 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

All commercial banks including regional rural banks, cooperative banks,NBFCs (including housing finance companies)&lending institutions are being permitted to allow a moratorium of 3 months on payment of installments in respect of all term loans outstanding as on March 1: RBI Guv pic.twitter.com/L6xl2lpu1w — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

It's our effort to ensure normal functioning of

markets,nurture impulses of growth&preserve financial stability. Incidentally, we've in RBI quarantined 150 members of our staff&service providers together with IT facilitators as a part of our Business Continuity Plan: RBI Governor pic.twitter.com/IaPgnlKriS — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

Today RBI has taken giant steps to safeguard our economy from the impact of the #Coronavirus. The announcements will improve liquidity, reduce cost of funds, help middle class and businesses: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/4XUzhSLevi — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

RBI has slashed down Repo rate, Reverse Repo rate and Cash Reverse ratio to give strength to economy. To help the middle class RBI has given moratorium of 3 months and also waving off interest. I welcome these progressive and timely measures: BJP President JP Nadda https://t.co/SIvczK0HwD — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

Indian Army, on the other hand, has launched Operation Namaste to counter the spread of COVID-19. Army Chief General MM Naravane said that just like Indian army has come out of several operations in the past, it would also ensure a successful execution of Operation Namaste. Under Operation Namaste, Army has established 8 quarantine facilities across the country.

Also Read: COVID-19 Exclusive: Dr Mukul Chandra Kapoor talks about future of virus, measures to control epidemic

Indian Army has code-named its anti #COVID19 operations as Operation Namaste. Army has, so far, established eight quarantine facilities across the country. pic.twitter.com/bmQh1Zr4Ua — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

To protect the country it is important for us to keep ourselves safe & fit. Keeping this in mind, we had issued 2/3 advisories in last few weeks which should be followed: Army Chief General MM Naravane https://t.co/F1GPQp8Ew0 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that arrangements have been made to provide lunch and dinner facilities in 325 schools, in which around 500 people will be given food. Previously, food was provided to 20,000 people daily but the number will now be increased to 2,00,000. This figure will be doubled tomorrow, wherein they will be providing food to 4,00,000 people daily in various centres across Delhi.

The number will be doubled from tomorrow, we'll be providing food to 4,00,000 people daily. We're distributing the centres across Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/zp2PADEh2R — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

As of March 27, 2020 update shared by Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in India has jumped to 677, including 47 foreign nationals, 67 cured/discharged and 17 deaths.

Also Read: Kerala follows Andhra Pradesh, to set up volunteer network to battle coronavirus

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App