India has recorded the highest single-day spike of 9987 new cases and 331 deaths on Tuesday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 2,66,598.

As the lockdown restrictions ease across the country, India is recording highest single-day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases each passing day. In the last 24 hours, about 9987 new cases and 331 deaths have been reported around the country. With this, the total number of cases has now crossed 2.6 lakh mark.

Of the 2,66,598 confirmed cases, there are 1,29,917 active cases and 1, 29, 215 cured/discharged/migrated cases. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 7466. In Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst affected state in India, the total number of cases has reached 88,528, including 44,384 active cases, 40,975 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 3169 deaths.

The second worst affected state is Tamil Nadu, where the total number of cases has reached 33,229. Of which, there are 15,416 active cases, 17,527 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 286 deaths. Delhi and Gujarat rank 3rd and 4th on the worst affected Covid-19 states with 29,943 and 20,545 cases respectively.

Also Read: PM Modi is managing headlines, failed to control Covid-19: Asaduddin Owaisi

Also Read: Delhi LG Anil Baijal overules CM Arvind Kejriwal’s order on reservation of hospitals

India reports the highest single-day spike of 9987 new #COVID19 cases & 331 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 266598, including 129917 active cases, 129215 cured/discharged/migrated and 7466 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/plj2Vg693d — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

Globally, India ranks 5th among the worst affected Covid 15 countries, after US, Brazil, Russia and UK. The total number of Covid 19 cases worldwide has crossed 6.8 M and the fatalities have crossed 397K mark.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday has called for a meeting in Delhi via video conferencing to access the spread of coronavirus outbreak in India and scale the measures that are undertaken to curb its spread.

Also Read: Amit Shah at Odisha Jan Samvad rally: BJP workers provided food to over 11 crore people during Covid-19 pandemic

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App