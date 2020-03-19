Coronavirus in India: Government of India has decided to bar all foreign flights from entering the country over the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the positive coronavirus cases in India, foreign nationals form the largest group.

Hours before a televised address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India on Thursday announced an international flight ban from March 22, Sunday, for a week. The measure comes in to prevent travellers, both domestic and foreign, from increasing the spread of the disease which has remained below 200 as of now. Visa restrictions are already in place to prevent the entry of a vast majority of foreign nationals. 25 foreigners comprise the largest group of people with positive diagnosis. The most recent are the 7 Indonesians quarantined in Telangana, while 17 from Italy are housed in Manesar.

While speculation is rife about a lockdown, sources in the government have dismissed such reports. But the government advised citizens above 65 years of age and children below age 10 to stay at home. The exception is for the elderly among doctors, government employees and public representatives. The states have been asked to tell local businesses to ensure work from home for employees lest they contract the novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19. The exceptions are emergency and essential services.

Several states have gone in for complete or partial shutdowns of schools, colleges, theatres and malls. Authorities have appealed to citizens to limit religious meets and gatherings and weddings.

The Central government has asked some half its workforce to work from home. Thursday saw the fourth death in the country from coronavirus. The deceased, a 70-year-old man, had travelled to Germany, and was from Punjab. The earlier deaths were reported from Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra.

India is still at the stage, Stage 2, of local transmission. These measures are to prevent the spread feared in Stage 3 which is community transmission. The Union health ministry has maintained that there has been no community transmission in the country. The disease has claimed almost 8,000 lives worldwide after starting out from Wuhan in China.

