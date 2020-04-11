Coronavirus India: The total number of coronavirus confirmed cases in India has jumped to 7447, with 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths. In a crucial video conference over COVID-19, PM Modi along with other CMs were spotted wearing a mask.

India has witnessed the sharpest ever increase in the number of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours with 1035 new cases and 40 deaths. The total number of coronavirus confirmed cases have now jumped to 7447, including 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths. Maharashtra, which happens to be the worst affected state, has crossed 1500 confirmed cases (1574) with 188 recoveries and 110 deaths. Other states like Tamil Nadu and Delhi have also crossed 900 cases respectively.

As the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by Government of India nears its end on April 14 (Tuesday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with chief ministers today to take a final decision on the future of lockdown. During the conference, PM Modi along with other CMs were spotted wearing masks.

Punjab, Odisha and Rajasthan have announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 1 and April 30 in the respective states. The Chief Ministers of the states have also urged PM Modi to consider the possibility of extending the lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

40 deaths and 1035 new cases in last 24 hours, the sharpest ever increase in cases; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 7447 (including 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/14T518RPgR — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen wearing a mask during video-conferencing with the Chief Ministers over #COVID19. Other CMs are also using masks. pic.twitter.com/N6Qfjq9xjy — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

Several states like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have demarcated containment zones to restrict the movement of people in hotspot areas. In Delhi, the number of containment zones has been raised to 30, with the addition of 6 new areas.

Number of 'containment zones in Delhi raised to 30 with addition of 6 new areas including Nabi Karim, E pocket GTB enclave, street no 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar & nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid, Zakir Nagar pic.twitter.com/c9oPEfNpJJ — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

Amid the lockdown, several states have also been facing resistance to ensure law and order. In Gujarat’s Surat, migrant workers took to the streets last night fearing the extension of lockdown. DCP Rakesh Barot told ANI that the workers blocked roads and pelted stones. The Police has detained about 60-70 people. He also informed that the migrant worers have demanded to go back to their hometowns.

Gujarat:Migrant workers in Surat resorted to violence on street allegedly fearing extension of lockdown."Workers blocked road&pelted stones.Police reached the spot&detained 60-70 people.We've come to know that they were demanding to go back home",said DCP Surat,Rakesh Barot(10.4) pic.twitter.com/q09Z7lsLwR — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

Another incident of individuals not complying with the diktat of social distancing has been reported from Karnataka, wherein a BJP MLA M Jayaram from Turuvekere celebrated his birthday with villagers in Gubbi Taluk, Tumkur.

Karnataka: BJP MLA from Turuvekere M Jayaram today celebrated his birthday with villagers in Gubbi taluk, Tumkur, during lockdown for prevention of COVID19 transmission. pic.twitter.com/nNSpPLTBmU — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

