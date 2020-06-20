With the highest single-day increase of 14,516 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s coronavirus count stood at 3,95,048 on Saturday. The death toll has gone up to 12,948 in the country with 375 persons succumbing to the infection.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases includes 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,831 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,948 deaths.

Maharashtra with 1,24,331 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 55,665 active cases while 62,773 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 5,893 in the state. The number of confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu also crossed the 50 thousand mark on Saturday and reached 54,449. The national capital is the third-worst affected by the infection in the country with the count reaching 53,116 today.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday informed that 1,89,869 coronavirus tests were conducted by various laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests conducted by the laboratories in a single day.

So far, 66, 16,496 tests have been conducted. As of now, a total of 953 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test. This includes 699 government laboratories and 254 private laboratory chains.

