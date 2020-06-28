India becomes the fourth worst hit country worldwide with 20,000 cases in the last 24 hours. India now trails only the U.S., Brazil and Russia. The country has also witnessed 410 COVID-19 related deaths during this period.

India has recorded a colossal surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with 19,906 new cases being documented today, further taking the total number of cases to 5,28,859. The global tally of the coronavirus cases has crossed the 10-million mark with India being placed as the fourth worst affected country by COVID-19.

Earlier, the centre decided to send a team of experts to Telangana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu to tackle the noxious coronavirus these states have topped the list of high positivity rates, which is considered to be critical in combating the virus. Along with this, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Bengal are equally contributing to 85.5 percent of active caseload and 87 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths in the country.

Delhi is the worst affected city in the country and has been labeled as India’s Wuhan with over 80,000 infections documented until now. In a bid to tackle the contagious virus, Karnataka has enforced full lockdown every Sunday from July 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India’s fight against the pandemic is driven by its people; he further attributed the success of tackling the virus to the quick implementation of the nationwide lockdown that was enforced in five phases. The Prime Minister further reiterated the fact that the death rate in the US and UK is 350 and 600 individuals per million against 12, which is the rate of fatalities in India.

U.S., Brazil, and Russia continue to peak the tally of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the spread of the virus is accentuating in developing countries like India and Brazil who are ill-equipped to contain it’s spread.

