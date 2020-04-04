India has reported a spike of 355 COVID-19 positive cases in last 12 hours. The Health Ministry has reported that the total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 2902 with 2650 active cases, 183 cured/discharged and 68 deaths.

After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the second and third worst affected states with 411 and 386 confirmed cases respectively. Other states that have seen a peak in COVID-19 positive cases include Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

India has witnessed a drastic rise in coronavirus positive cases after the identification of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. Conducted in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz Mosque in Early March, the event was attended by about 9000 people across the country and 960 foreigners. Post the event, more than 900 people tested positive for COVID-19 and about 10 died.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the government of India has imposed a 21-day lockdown until April 14. All shops and offices, barring those associated with essential services are closed. In his latest address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all Indians to turn off all lights at 9 pm on April 5 for 9 minutes and light a candle, diya or mobile flashlight to mark the country’s fight against coronavirus.

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

