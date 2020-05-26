The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is now at 1,45,380 and the death toll has reached 4167.

As India nears the end of coronavirus lockdown 4.0 on May 31, the count of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 1.45 lakh mark. A spike of 6,535 new cases and 146 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. As a result, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is now at 1,45,380. Of which, there are 80,722 active cases, 60,490 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 4167 death cases.

In Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst affected coronavirus state in the country, the count of cases has neared 53K mark. Of the 52,667 confirmed cases, there are 15,785 recovered/cured cases and 1695 deaths. Tamil Nadu is the second most worst affected state with 17,082 cases, 8731 recoveries and 118 deaths followed by Gujarat with 14,460 cases, 6636 recoveries and 888 deaths and Delhi with 14,053 cases, 6771 recoveries and 276 deaths.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 5.3 million mark and the death toll is over 342,000. According to the World Health Organisation, the overall numbers of coronavirus cases across the world are 5,307,298 and the death toll is at 3,42,070.

To contain the spread of coronavirus, Lockdown has been extended upto May 31 but certain relaxations have also given to ease the pressure on economy. Government and Private offices have been allowed to open but they have urged to make most of their staff work from home. Restrictions on Public transport, barring metro, have also been lifted with limited carrying capacity. Trains and Flights have resumed but only for repatriation services.

