India registered its highest spike in COVID-19 cases with 9,851 more cases and 273 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in India reached 2,26,770 including 1,10,960 active cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Ministry informed that 1,09,462 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated while 6,348 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

Maharashtra has so far reported 77,793 cases, more than any other state in the country, while the total number of active cases in the state stands at 41,402. In Tamil Nadu, 27,256 cases have been detected so far while Delhi has reported 25,004 coronavirus cases.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 5,355 COVID-19 patients have been cured, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Friday. “A total of 5,355 coronavirus patients have been cured in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 1,09,462 patients have been cured. The recovery rate is 48.27 per cent among COVID-19 patients,” said the Ministry in an official statement. At present, there are 1,10,960 active cases and all are under medical supervision, reads the statement.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry also issued guidelines for safe ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) medical practice to minimise the spread of COVID-19 infection among ENT doctors, nursing staff, support staff, patients and their attendants.



In the guidelines, the Union Health Ministry stated that COVID-19 suspect patients should be treated in a separate ward for coronavirus patients, and should be shifted to ENT ward only after confirmation of COVID negative status. Ensure that suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 before admission. Only one patient’s care-taker should be allowed at a time who is also screened like above. They should comply to strict precaution for COVID-19 like wearing of mask, frequent hand washing and social distancing, the guidelines added.

