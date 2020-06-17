Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with more than 50,000 active cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi, with the total national death toll crossing 11,000.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the toll due to the virus stands at 11,903. This includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the spike in the number of cases has stayed below the 11-thousand mark, the death toll has increased manifold today as compared to the 380 death reported on Tuesday.

Maharashtra with 1,13,445 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 50,057 active cases while 57,851 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The toll due to COVID-19 has crossed the five thousand mark and reached 5,537 in the state. It is followed by Tamil Nadu with 48,019 and the national capital with 44,688 confirmed cases.

The global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection has surpassed 7.9 million, with over 434,000 fatalities being registered since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday.

