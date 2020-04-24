Coronavirus India: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in the state from 26 to 29 April from 6 am to 9 pm. Salem and Tiruppur will also be on a lockdown for 3 days.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced a complete lockdown in the areas of Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore from 26 to 29 April 2020 between 6 am to 9 pm to contain the spread of novel-coronavirus-COVID-19. A 3-day complete lockdown has also been announced in Salem and Tiruppur. As a precautionary measure, all the shops, barring pharmacies and medical services, will be closed.

Amma canteens, ATM, Koyambedu markets, other wholesale markets, mobile vegetable markets, online food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato and community kitchens run by government will remain operational. Government offices like secretariat, health department, police, revenue, electricity and local bodies will carry out essential work but with only 33% workforce. The employees of IT companies have also been advised to work from home.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reported 1682 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, including 752 cured/discharged and 20 deaths. Of which, 400 cases have been reported in Chennai, 134 cases in Coimbatore, 52 cases in Madurai, 24 cases in Salem and 110 cases in Tirupur. While lockdown in India has been extended in India till May 3, the government of Tamil Nadu has made it more stringent to control the spread of coronavirus in cities.

Also Read: Supreme Court grants three weeks interim protection from arrest to Arnab Goswami

Complete lockdown to be enforced in Chennai, Coimbatore & Madurai from April 26 to April 29 between 6 AM&9PM. In Salem&Tiruppur, complete lockdown will be enforced from April 26 & April 28 between 6 AM & 9 PM. Online food delivery to be allowed: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami pic.twitter.com/vJnGL8ZUef — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Also Read: Only tough times teach us hard lessons, says PM Modi in address to sarpanches on Panchayati Raj Day

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 23,000 mark. In the last 24 hours, 1684 new cases and 37 deaths have been recorded taking the total number of confirmed cases of 23,077. Of the 23,077 confirmed cases, there are 17610 active cases, 4749 cured/discharged/migrated and 718 deaths.

#COVID19– 1684 new cases and 37 deaths in 24 hours: Union Health Ministry https://t.co/OyKYW9RcpR — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Also Read: Coronavirus update: Spike of 1,684 cases with 37 deaths in last 24 hours, total cases cross 23,000 with toll at 718

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App