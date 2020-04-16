Coronavirus India Update: The total number of novel coronavirus- COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 12,380 with 414 deaths. In a video conference today, Rahul Gandhi expressed that lockdown is not the solution. PM Modi on April 14 extended the lockdown till May 3.

Coronavirus India: The total number of novel coronavirus- COVID-19 positive cases in India has jumped to 12, 380 on Thursday, April 16. Out of 12,380 cases, there are 10,477 active cases, 1489 cured/discharged/migrated and 414 deaths. The government has identified 170 hotspots in the country, which are in the red zone. These include 123 hotspot districts with large outbreaks and 47 hotspot districts with clusters.

In Maharashtra, which is the worst affected coronavirus state in the country, the number of cases are about to cross 3000 mark, with 2916 confirmed cases, 295 cured/discharged/migrated and 187 deaths. Delhi continues to be the second worst affected state with 1578 confirmed cases, 40 cured/discharged/migrated and 32 deaths.

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 12,380 (including 10,477 active cases, 1489 cured/discharged/migrated and 414 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/wxRWRTCMp2 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

#COVID19 containment starts with the identification of hotspots and their categorization into Red, Orange & Green Zones: Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs pic.twitter.com/FbWUlfcyCd — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference today, said that lockdown is not the solution to coronavirus. It is like a pause button. The virus will start its work again when the lockdown is over. He expressed that we have reached an emergency situation and India must unite & fight against it. He suggested that we must fight against coronavirus strategically.

Also Read: New coronavirus lockdown guidelines released: Take a look at full list of rules and relaxations implemented by MHA from April 20

Advocating testing as the biggest weapon against coronavirus, Rahul Gandhi said that it must not be used just to track patients but also create a map of India to track where the virus is moving. He further added that he might disagree with PM Modi on a lot of issues but this is not the time to fight. It is the time to unite and fight the virus.

Lockdown is in no way a solution to the #COVID19. Lockdown is like a pause button. When we come out of the lockdown, the virus is going to start its work again: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/PLQlHtZCCL — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

I disagree with Narendra Modi with a lot of issues but now is not the time to fight. Unite and fight the virus: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/PDB8GqQ1XO — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

BJP leaders have hit back at Rahul Gandhi’s claims that lockdown is not the solution to coronavirus. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tweeted that he should not insult CoronaWarriors. He further advised him to quit wasting time and help the needy as experts are there for strategies and dynamics. BJP’s General Secretary BL Santhosh also responded to Rahul Gandhi’s statement and questioned that if Lockdown is not the solution then why did CMs of Congress partnered governments extended the lockdown first. Furthermore, the official Twitter handle of BJP also shared statistics to show that India has managed to contain the spread of coronavirus better than some other severely hit countries.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Amit Shah dials Uddhav Thackeray over Bandra incident, assures every possible help; Congress MLA tests positive in Gujarat

Lockdown is not a solution to tackle #COVID19!? Dont insult our #CoronaWarriors Rahulji! Quit wasting time and contribute in helping the needy! Leave strategies and dynamics for the experts! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 16, 2020

#LockDown is not the solution acc to @RahulGandhi … Then why did the CMs of @INCIndia Cong partnered govts extend the lock down first …? — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) April 16, 2020

India has managed to significantly contain COVID-19 as compared to other severely hit countries, at just 9 cases per 1 million population and 0.3 deaths per 1 million population.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Swpk6HtXp5 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 16, 2020

Also Read: Coronavirus: Thousands of migrants gather at Mumbai’s Bandra station defying lockdown, demand transport back to UP, Bihar

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App