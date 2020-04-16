Coronavirus India: The total number of novel coronavirus- COVID-19 positive cases in India has jumped to 12, 380 on Thursday, April 16. Out of 12,380 cases, there are 10,477 active cases, 1489 cured/discharged/migrated and 414 deaths. The government has identified 170 hotspots in the country, which are in the red zone. These include 123 hotspot districts with large outbreaks and 47 hotspot districts with clusters.

In Maharashtra, which is the worst affected coronavirus state in the country, the number of cases are about to cross 3000 mark, with 2916 confirmed cases, 295 cured/discharged/migrated and 187 deaths. Delhi continues to be the second worst affected state with 1578 confirmed cases, 40 cured/discharged/migrated and 32 deaths.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference today, said that lockdown is not the solution to coronavirus. It is like a pause button. The virus will start its work again when the lockdown is over. He expressed that we have reached an emergency situation and India must unite & fight against it. He suggested that we must fight against coronavirus strategically.

Advocating testing as the biggest weapon against coronavirus, Rahul Gandhi said that it must not be used just to track patients but also create a map of India to track where the virus is moving. He further added that he might disagree with PM Modi on a lot of issues but this is not the time to fight. It is the time to unite and fight the virus.

BJP leaders have hit back at Rahul Gandhi’s claims that lockdown is not the solution to coronavirus. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tweeted that he should not insult CoronaWarriors. He further advised him to quit wasting time and help the needy as experts are there for strategies and dynamics. BJP’s General Secretary BL Santhosh also responded to Rahul Gandhi’s statement and questioned that if Lockdown is not the solution then why did CMs of Congress partnered governments extended the lockdown first. Furthermore, the official Twitter handle of BJP also shared statistics to show that India has managed to contain the spread of coronavirus better than some other severely hit countries.

