Coronavirus in India: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a complete shutdown in Mumbai metropolitan region. Maharashtra has the highest positive cases in any state with 52 cases reported as of now. Barring essential services and public transport, all shops and offices will remain closed in Mumbai till March 31, 2020.

India has reported a total 223 novel coronavirus cases and 5 deaths as of March 20, 2020, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The patient who succumbed on Friday was an Italian national undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Jaipur. A senior official told ANI that the patient was discharged by SMS hospital 4 days back after his tests came out negative. His condition deteriorated later and was admitted again in a private hospital where he died due to the illness.

With Maharashtra being one of the worst affected states by the COVID19 pandemic in India with 52 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered a complete shutdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur. All shops and offices, except essential services and public transport, will remain shut till March 31, 2020.

Speaking to the media, Thackeray said the shutdown is not a holiday and individuals should avoid crowding. Banks are also an exception and will remain open. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed that examinations for classes 1 to 8 have been cancelled and all students will be promoted without examinations. Examinations for class 9th and 11th will be conducted after April 15th. Meanwhile, class 10th board examinations will be held as per schedule. Teachers are advised to work from home, barring the ones for class 10.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: State government has ordered complete shutdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, except essential services and public transport. This is not a holiday, avoid crowding. Banks to remain open in the state. #Coronavirus https://t.co/NTC2Lcps9a — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad: Exams for class 9th & 11th will be conducted after 15th April, 2020. Teachers, except the ones for class 10th, can work from home. 2 papers of class 10th are left. It'll take place as per schedule. These decisions are for SSC Board. https://t.co/KmgKDZrVEJ — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Maharashtra Health Minister: Today 3 more people tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the state to 52. 5 people, who were admitted earlier, have now tested negative. They are about to be discharged but they will be kept under surveillance for 14 days. #Coronavirus https://t.co/CdgFupwamw pic.twitter.com/1FZn75afCG — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus, making her the first Indian celebrity to be diagnosed with the virus. In her statement, Kanika said that she had flu symptoms for past 4 days. When she got tested, it turned out to be coronavirus. She and her family have decided to quarantine and are seeking medical advice on the way forward. Kanika revealed she was tested at the airport but the symptoms only developed 4 days back. Authorities are mapping the people she has been in touch with since.

Singer Kanika Kapoor: I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. https://t.co/Z4BMAViM3c — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

In another case, a South Western Railway Officer posted in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has been suspended for hiding information about her son’s travel history. The officer’s son, who was working in Germany, tested positive soon after his return from Spain. A Railway spokesperson told PTI that the railway officer endangered the lives of everyone by lodging him in the railway rest house, in order to protect him.

#UPDATE Railway Officials now clarify that the officer's son had returned from Spain and not Italy. He was was working in Germany and had taken a flight from Spain to return to India. The suspended Railway Officer is posted on Bengaluru, Karnataka. https://t.co/d4MsWHi6iL — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

