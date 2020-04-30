Coronavirus update: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 33,050 cases with the toll at 1074. A total of 1,718 cases have been reported with 67 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 33,050 cases with the toll at 1074. Total active cases in India have reached 23,651 with 8324 people recovered as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,718 cases has been reported with 67 deaths. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday that out of total active coronavirus cases in India, 0.33% are on ventilators and 1.5% are in oxygen support.

He added that the mortality rate of coronavirus cases in India is 3% as compared to 7% worldwide and approximately 86% of the deaths have been reported due to co-morbidities like diabetes, chronic kidney and heart issues. Maharastra remains the worst-affected state with total of 9915 cases and 432 deaths, followed by Gujarat with the second-highest number of cases 4082 with 197 deaths. Delhi has recorded 3439 cases with 56 deaths and Madhya Pradesh with 2561 cases and 129 deaths.

A total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has reached 32 lakh with the death toll over 2.27 lakh as per the reports. The United States has alone reported 10 lakh cases with deaths over 60,000. Spain has reported 236,899 cases, Italy with 203,591 cases, France with 166,543, the UK with 166,441, and Germany with 161,539 total cases.

Further, Centre on Wednesday has hinted towards extending the nationwide lockdown beyond May 3 in red zones areas. Further, it also states a new set of guidelines that will come into effect from May 4 in orange and green zones that will see considerable relaxations. Moreover, the red zones will not see any relaxation. Further, the spokesperson of Home Ministry also said on Twitter that it is mandatory to follow the lockdown measures until May 3 to control the current situation of the country.

