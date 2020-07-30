The total cases of novel coronavirus- Covid-19 in the country reached 15,83,792, including 5,28,242 active cases, 10,20,582 cured/discharged cases and 34,968 deaths.

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. The total cases include 5,28,242 active cases and 10,20,582 cured/discharged cases, the Health Ministry added. A total of 775 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 34,968.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as it reported 9,211 new COVID-19 cases 298 deaths on Wednesday. The total number of cases is now at 4,00,651 including 2,39,755 recovered cases, 1,46,129 active cases and 14,463 deaths. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu reached 2,34,114. Delhi reported 1,035 COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,32,275.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 29 is 1,81,90,382 including 4,46,642 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Also Read: Ram Lalla to don green attire with navratnas on bhoomi poojan day

Also Read: Rajasthan crisis: Governor gives nod for assembly session from August 14

Coronavirus Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 2.23 per cent that is lowest since April 1, said the Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Wednesday while highlighting that the total number of recovered cases is fast approaching 1 million.

“The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.23% today and it is lowest since 1st April 2020,” read the release by MOHFW.

The ministry said that “not only has the CFR been kept at a low rate, but the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach have in tandem resulted in a consistent trend of more than 30,000 recoveries/day for the sixth consecutive day.”

“The total number of recovered cases is fast approaching 1 million. With 35,286 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 9,88,029. The recovery rate has reached another high of 64.51% amongst COVID-19 patients,” read the release by MOHFW.

“With such a consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 4,78,582. Active cases (5,09,447) are under medical supervision,” it said.

Also Read: Unlock 3 guidelines: Gyms to reopen, Night curfew removed

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App