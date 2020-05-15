Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 81,970 with toll at 2,649. A total of 3,967 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with 100 deaths.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 81,970 with the toll at 2,649. A total of 3,967 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with 100 deaths in India as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Delhi has witnessed the biggest spike in the number of cases as 472 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in the capital. India has reported a total of 51,401 active cases with 27,919 people discharged from the hospital as per the latest data.

Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state has recorded more than 30 deaths and 1,600 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking its toll to 1,000 with a total of 27,524 COVID-19 cases. Further, it is the only state to record more than 25,000 cases. Tamil Nadu has recently overtaken Gujarat and has become the second most affected state with less than 500 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 9674 with 66 deaths.

On Thursday, the government has also revealed Rs 2.3 trillion cheap loan programs for farmers to boost up the rural economy as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a press briefing. The FM has also announced free foodgrains and affordable housing to all the migrant workers for the next two months.

According to the global tally, a total 4.4 million people are suffering from coronavirus with 302,000 deaths worldwide. The total cases of coronavirus in Brazil have reached 202,918 and US still remains the most affected country from the pandemic.

