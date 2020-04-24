Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 23,077 with the death toll at 718. A total of 1,684 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours with 37 deaths. India reports 17, 610 active cases with 4748 people recovered from coronavirus as per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state as the number of cases has now crossed 6430, which is highest in India, with 283 casualties.

Followed by Gujarat with 2624 cases and 112 deaths, New Delhi with 2376 cases and 50 deaths, Rajasthan with 1964 cases and Madhya Pradesh at 1699 cases. A total of 5 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far as per the latest data by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Total 3,773 COVID-19 hospitals, care centers, health centers are made which have the capacity of 1,94,026 isolation beds, 12,371 ventilators and 24,644 ICU beds for the patients with the capacity for the beds are increasing each day.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 27 lakh while the toll has gone above 1.9 lakh as per reports. US remains the worst-hit country which has recorded maximum COVID-19 cases at over 8.68 lakh with the death toll near 50,000. Apart from the US, Spain has recorded 21,393 cases with 22,157 deaths, Italy with 189,973 cases with 25,549 deaths, France at 159,460 deaths, are among the worst affected countries.

Further, the government of India is also leaving no stone unturned to control the transmission of the virus. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with the Sarpanchs across the nation via video conferencing. Further, all the Sarpanchs will also be able to interact and join the conference through Doordarshan, sitting at their respective homes following the social distancing orders.

At 11 AM today, PM @narendramodi would be interacting with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing. All Sarpanchs will be able to join this interaction through Doordarshan, from their respective homes adhering to social distancing norms. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 24, 2020

