Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases has now reached 26,496 with the death toll at 824. Total active cases in India is now at 19,868 with 5,803 people who have recovered from COVID-19 as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 1990 fresh cases was reported in the last 24 hours with 49 deaths.

Total 811 new cases are reported in Maharashtra in the last few hours bringing the total tally to 7,628 with 323 deaths and 1076 people cured. Followed by Gujarat with 3,071 cases and 133 deaths, Delhi with 2,625 cases with 54 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 2,096 cases, and Rajasthan with 2083 cases. As per government data, 5,803 people are cured of coronavirus taking India’s overall rate of recovery to 20.88%.

Further, the Center has also relaxed lockdown measures by allowing the shops to reopen for business to boost the economy barring malls. As per the order, the shops are allowed to function with 50% of staff. Further, the Home Ministry has also asked the sale of non-essential commodities through e-commerce platforms should also shut. Globally, coronavirus has affected more than 29 lakh people with the death toll near 2 lakh as per the reports. United States has alone recorded 9 lakh cases with the death toll above 53,000. Further, Spain has recorded 223,759 cases, Italy with 195,351 cases and France has 161,644 COVID-19 cases.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Health Ministry says growth in positive cases declined to 6% in 24 hours, lowest since March

There has been a spike of 1990 new COVID19 positive cases & 49 deaths in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare https://t.co/8N2QhXDY96 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

World Health Organization has also warned the countries that the people who have recovered from coronavirus might hit with the virus again. In the statement, the UN body said that there is no evidence that the people who have recovered are safe from the second infection.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App