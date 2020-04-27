Coronavirus update: With 1,396 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India near 28,000 with toll at 872 and 6185 cured.

Coronavirus update: The total coronavirus cases in India has reached 27,892 with the toll at 872. A total of 1,369 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours with 48 deaths. Total active cases in India reach 20,835 with 6185 discharged from the hospital as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharastra remains the worst-hit state where the number of cases has reached 8,068 with 342 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 3,301 cases and 152 deaths and National capital with 2,918 cases with 54 deaths.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that in the entire country total of 280 government laboratories are set up for testing COVID-19 and as per a recently released list, 90 more private labs will be conducting the tests. Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold the fourth meet with all the Chief Ministers today at 10 pm through video conferencing discussing the outcomes of the relaxations granted on April 30.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the world has reached 29.71 lakh with the toll at 2.06 lakh as per reports. The United States has alone registered over 9.65 lakh cases with the death toll at 55,000. Meanwhile, Spain has recorded 226,629 cases, France at 162,220 cases, Italy reports 197,675 cases with the number of deaths crossing 20,000 each.

1,396 new cases & 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare https://t.co/k4SeH9B9Z0 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Though, the Centre and the state government are trying hard to control the spread of coronavirus in India by following a process of tracking, isolating, and treating the people who are infected from the virus, the rise in the number of cases in India is worrisome.

