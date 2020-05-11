Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 67,152 with the toll at 2206. India records 4,213 new cases of COVID-19 with 97 in last 24 hours.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 67,152 with the toll at 2206. The total active cases in India has reached 44,026 with 20,916 people recovered after suffering from COVID-19. According to the latest update by the Health Ministry, a total of 4,213 cases has been reported in the last 24 hours with 97 deaths and 1,559 recovered in the last 24 hours.

In the last week, the Central government allowed the sale of liquor in the country. While many states, followed the complete order and were cautious in implementing the new order, others permitted the sale of liquor even in red zones which might be a reason for in an increase in number of COVID-19 cases. After seeing long queues in front of the liquor shops, the state government decided to implement home delivery of alcohol. States like West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Punjab are currently following the same order in providing liquor at the doorstep.

A total of 4 million people are infected from coronavirus worldwide with toll near 2.82 lakh. Though the situation in countries like Italy, France, and Europe is improving, US still remains the most affected country with 13.3 lakh cases and over 79,000 deaths.

Moreover, the Prime Minister of the country will also interact with chief ministers via video conferencing today to focus on reviving the economic condition of the country after the six-week-long lockdown. The meeting will be held at 3:00 pm today and the main focus will be on boosting up the economy and to lower down the tally of coronavirus.

