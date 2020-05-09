Coronavirus update: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 59,662 with the toll at 1,981. New 3,320 cases are registered with 95 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the Health Ministry.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 59,662 with the death toll at 1,981. Total 3,320 fresh cases of COVID-19 are registered with 95 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases in India have reached 39,834 with 17,846 people recovered from the virus as per the latest data shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra, which is the most affected state, has added 1000 more cases in the last some hours taking its total tally to 19,063 cases with 731 deaths.

Gujarat is the second state to record 7402 cases with 24 more deaths on Friday taking the toll at 449. Delhi has a total of 6318 total cases with 68 deaths. Delhi gets followed by Tamil Nadu which has reported 600 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking its total tally to 6,009 with 40 deaths. Further, a total of 216 districts have reported no COVID-19 case, 42 districts have registered no fresh case in the last 28 days and 29 districts have reported no new case in the last 21 days as per the data shared by Health Ministry.

Joint Secretary of health Ministry, Luv Ranjan reported that the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will conduct clinical trials to check the efficacy of plasma therapy in 21 hospitals. Further, it has also got approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for two clinical drug trials – favipiravir and phytopharmaceutical as a treatment for coronavirus.

According to the global tally, total cases of coronavirus has crossed 3.8 million with the toll at 270,000 worldwide. Since the countries are now easing the lockdown measures, Spain and Germany reported an uptick in fresh COVID-19 cases.

