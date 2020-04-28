Coronavirus update: India has recorded a total of 1,534 cases in the last 24 hours with 62 deaths. The total number of coronavirus cases has now reached 29,435 with the toll at 934 as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Total active cases in India reach 21,632 with 6868 people cured of the virus. Maharashtra tops the charts with the highest number of cases 8590 and 369 deaths. Followed by states like Gujarat with 3548 cases, Delhi with 3108 cases, and Rajasthan with 2262 cases.

In the video conference with the Chief Ministers of the states on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted towards extending the lockdown beyond May 3 in the worst affected parts of the country which are declared as hotspots. PM Modi quoted that economy should be given equal importance with the focus at control in the number of cases of COVID-19 in India. Economic activities are likely to open in some districts with fewer cases or none cases of COVID-19.

The global death toll from coronavirus has increased by 5000 taking the total number to 198,000 as per the data shared by WHO. Further, a total of 85,530 fresh cases have been reported over the last 24 hours taking the global tally at 2,878,196 and toll at 198,668. America has reported a total 1,140,520, with 58,492 deaths and total active cases in Europe are 1,359,380.

62 deaths and 1543 new cases in last 24 hours due to #Coronavirus, the sharpest ever increase in death cases in India. https://t.co/CjUd1Vg2Zu — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

Further India has recorded the highest single-day spike in deaths in the last 24 hours. After Maharastra, Gujarat continues to remain at number two position by recording 162 deaths so far with 394 people recovered from fighting with coronavirus.

