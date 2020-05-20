Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 10,6750 with the toll at 3,303. A total of 5,611 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 140 deaths.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 10,6750 with the toll at 3,303. A total of 5,611 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 140 deaths as per the latest reports by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India has reported total of 61,149 active cases with 42,297 recovered after suffering from COVID-19 and are discharged from the hospitals. Maharashtra, which has reported the highest COVID-19 cases, has registered more than 2,000 cases on Tuesday with 76 deaths.

Though India has entered the fourth phase of lockdown, the number of coronavirus cases continue to make new records. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have also reported a high number of fresh cases on Tuesday. A total of 688 new infections were registered in Tamil Nadu taking the toll to 12,448. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that physical distancing has become the potent vaccine to fight against COVID-19. Staying home is the best solution.

He added that citizens should strictly follow PM Modi’s message of do gaz ki doori. He added that India has increased the testing capacity to 1,00,000 tests in 373 government labs and 152 private labs.

Highest ever spike of 5,611 #COVID19 cases & 140 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 106750, including 61149 active cases & 3303 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/kj95C6b8Is — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

According to the number of coronavirus cases globally, a total 4.9 million cases have been registered worldwide. The United States, which is the most affected country from COVID-19 has recorded a total of 1,527,355 cases while the toll is at 91,872 as per the reports. Total, 17,059 fresh cases were reported with 1,383 deaths in the last 24 hours. Moreover, US President Donald Trump called the hike in the number of cases a badge of honor as it states that the testing in the country is increasing.

