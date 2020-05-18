Coronavirus update: The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 96,169 with the toll at 3,029. Citing the increase in the number of cases, the Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown with some relaxations.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 96,169 with the toll at 3,029. India has reported 56,316 active cases with 36, 823 people cured and discharged from the hospitals as per the recent data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra tops the charts by reporting a total of 33,053 cases with 1198 deaths followed by Gujarat with 11,379 cases and 659 cases and Tamil Nadu with 11,224 cases 78 deaths. A total of 5242 fresh cases are reported in the last 24 hours with 157 deaths.

Citing the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in India, the latest order released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday has directed to extend the lockdown till May 31 with some relaxations in order to restart the economy. In the fourth phase of lockdown, the Centre has allowed the state government to decide the red, orange and green zones and further to take the decision on what activities to be allowed in particular areas. Not just this, the Centre also made it clear that only essential commodities will be allowed in containment zones

After Home Ministry order, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to unveil a detailed plan for the capital today which will be based on Centre’s guidelines. In his tweet, he also hinted that his government might relax some of the restrictions in some areas.

Highest ever spike of 5242 #COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs, 157 death reported in last 24 hrs. Total number of positive cases in India is now at 96169, including 56316 active cases, 36824 cured/discharged/migrated cases, death toll 3029 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/DMrKuywKLd — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

According to the latest data, total cases have crossed 4.7 million mark while the deaths have crossed 3,15,000 worldwide. China has reported seven new cases in the last 24 hours. South Africa has registered 1,160 new cases and the United States still remains the most affected country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

