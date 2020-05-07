Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 52,987 with toll at 1783. Total 3,561 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India reach 52,987 with toll at 1783. A total of 3,561 new cases are reported with 89 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 35,902 active cases are reported in India with 15,266 people recovered from the virus. Maharashtra has reported a total 500 new COVID-19 cases bringing its total count to 16,758 with the death toll at 650.

Further, Tamil Nadu has also recorded 771 new cases of coronavirus, which is the highest reported in a state, taking the total tally to 4,829. Gujarat has reported a total of 6625 cases with 396 deaths followed by the capital with 5532 cases and 65 deaths. The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan expressed his concern over the increasing number of cases in Mumbai on Wednesday and said that the increasing number has become a matter of concern as 34 out of 36 districts are under coronavirus threat.

The global tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 3,822,860 while the toll at 265,075 worldwide. The United States continues to be the most affected country as it has reported 33 percent of total cases reported. US has recorded 1,262,933 cases. Moreover, the United Kingdom’s death toll has now surpassed Italy’s tally with 30,076.

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 52,952 including 35,902 active cases, 1783 deaths, 15,266 cured/discharged and 1 migrated: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/VW1C8Ya3oa — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Recently, PM Modi also extended his wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He added that India is standing firmly in support of everyone in the country without discrimination. He also applauded the coronawarriors who are working day and night to help the other citizens of the country.

I extend my wishes to all on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Today, situation is such that I can't participate in Buddha Purnima programs physically. It would have been my pleasure to be with you all in the celebrations,but circumstances prevailing today do not permit us: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/5pfrMH7eOU — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

