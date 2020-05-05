Coronavirus update: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 46,433 with the toll at 1,568. A total of 3,900 fresh coronavirus cases are registered in the last 24 hours with 195 deaths. 32,138 active coronavirus cases are recorded in India with 12, 726 discharged after suffering from the virus as per the latest data shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharastra has recorded a total 700 new cases on Monday with 35 patients who lost their lives taking the total count to 583.

Maharashtra has recorded a total of 14,541 including 9000 cases from Mumbai. Tamil Nadu has become the second state after Maharashtra to record more than 500 cases in a single day, taking its total tally to 3550. Further, Gujarat has recorded a total of 5,804 cases with 319 deaths and Delhi is at number three with 4,898 cases.

Health Ministry said in a press briefing that the COVID-19 curve in India is flat and there are chances that the peak might never come if the work is done collectively. Joint secretary Lav Agarwal of the health ministry said that India was able to control the spread due to lockdown. Further, Maharashtra has extended Section 144 in Mumbai till May 17 to control the spread of the virus in the city.

3900 #COVID19 cases & 195 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the largest spike till now in both: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare https://t.co/Wi2KQBflAr — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

According to the global count, 3.5 million cases were recorded worldwide while the death toll is at 251,000 as per the reports. The United States alone recorded 68,000 deaths and as per the predictions made by the White House, a total of 134,000 people might lose their life in fighting against COVID-19.

